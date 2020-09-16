Masks and other academic adjustments in a COVID-19 world

He was right on both counts. I don’t remember much of what he taught but I can still see him, standing outside the door of the classroom, audibly counting down the seconds before the start of class.

I realize online learning has a place. It’s a valuable tool. But there is a perceived lack of accountability baked into remote instruction. I can’t tell you how many students during my Zoom sessions last spring awoke minutes before the beginning of class and “attended” the session supine, under a blanket, if they awoke at all. It’s difficult to engage in the middle of a REM cycle. I had one student who stayed on screen well after class ended, though he had turned off his camera. I stayed on too because I wanted to see if he had a question. Then I heard something that sounded like a lawn mower in the distance. He was snoring. I wanted to believe his snooze had nothing to do with my lecture but I allowed for the possibility. It wouldn’t have been the first time. I didn’t have the heart to wake him.