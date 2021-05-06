Mother's Day, three bills being sent to Ricketts

On Sunday, we celebrate a very special day - Mother’s Day. A day we celebrate all mothers and let them know just how special they are and how much they are loved. I would like to wish all mothers a very blessed and happy Mother’s Day, and I hope everyone will have the opportunity to be with family and celebrate mothers around Nebraska.
Registration is now open for the Unicameral Youth Legislature. The Youth Legislature is a four day simulation coordinated by the Clerk of the Legislature’s office in which students are given the opportunity to play the role of a state lawmaker. The Youth Legislature is open for all high school students and provides young Nebraskans who have an interest in government, politics, law, public policy, debate, and public speaking an in-depth learning experience with the Legislature’s process, rules, bills, and support from senators and legislative staff.
Student senators will sponsor bills, conduct committee hearings, debate legislation, and discover the unique process of the nation’s only unicameral legislature. For students wishing to apply, please visit nebraskalegislature.gov/uyl and submit your application before the May 28 deadline. If you have any questions about the program, you can also call (402) 471-2788.
I want to highlight three bills that passed final reading and will now be sent to Governor Ricketts’ desk for his signature. LB507 was a bill I introduced to address environmental concerns with the ethanol plant at Mead. This bill ends the practice of using treated seed in the production of ethanol, if the resulting byproduct is deemed unsafe for animal consumption or land application.
LB338 is my personal priority which makes significant changes to how broadband will be deployed in Nebraska. It allows the Public Service Commission to redirect Nebraska Universal Service Funds (NUSF) from one eligible telecommunications company (ETC) who is not fulfilling their service duties to another ETC using a rural based plan. It also requires recipients of NUSF funds to provide speed tests as a condition to receive ongoing NUSF support. These two sections of the bill are vitally important as we continue to build out high speed internet statewide.
LB500, introduced by Senator Geist, would allow for a person who uses an electronic device to commit an offense to be tried in the county where the communication was initiated or received.
LB364 introduced by Senator Linehan, would have created a state income tax credit for donations to organizations that create private-school scholarships for low-income students. This bill was filibustered by opposing senators for 8 hours and ultimately failed to advance.
Earlier this week, we will have debated LB454 a property tax relief bill that I support as it will provide state funds to our schools, reducing property taxes. Since I am writing this prior to the debate, I will update you in next week’s article.
I appreciate hearing from constituents on issues affecting District 23 and encourage you to contact my office on legislation at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov.