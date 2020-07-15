Moving forward at the Legislature

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Legislature adjourned March 25th due to COVID-19 and we are reconvening on July 20th, to finish the remaining 17 business days of the 2020 Legislative Session. You will find the remaining days of session will look and function quite a bit different.

Due to health concerns stemming from COVID-19, there will be several procedural changes and modifications to the chamber. All Senators and staff will be required to have their temperatures checked prior to entering the Legislative Chamber. Plexiglas barriers have also been erected at each desk to further prevent the spread of the virus. Senators will have the option to remain at their assigned desks or move to a table along the side of the chamber to allow for social distancing. Senators are also permitted to sit in the South balcony, where they will be allowed to vote should they be concerned about their health.

Access to the balconies will be reserved for Senators and press only while access to the floor is limited to Senators and specific staff. The rotunda will remain open, however, access to Senators on the floor during debate is being discouraged. If you wish to contact me during debate please call or email my staff as they will be able to relay your comments to me.