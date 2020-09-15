Nebraska sports, fallen officer and staying healthy

Recently, 28 senators, including myself, signed onto a letter introduced by Sen. Julie Slama from district 1 that is urging the Big Ten to reconsider their decision to cancel the fall football season.
This cancellation will cause UNL and other communities all around Nebraska that benefit from the weekly traditions of Husker Football and Volleyball GameDays to lose millions of dollars in revenue. During times like these, it is important for Nebraskans to maintain a high morale, and watching/playing college sports are one way of doing that.
When Nebraska High Schools and NCAA conferences such as the SEC, Big 12, ACC, and Sun Belt are currently playing their seasons with health and safety modifications due to COVID-19, it only makes sense the Big Ten play as well. UNL President Ted Carter, Chancellor Ronnie Green, Athletic Director Bill Moos, Head Football Coach Scott Frost, and many players have openly stated their support of playing Fall sports. It is a disservice to Nebraska student athletes, many of whom have worked their entire lives, and been awarded countless scholarships to play college sports not to have a fall season.
I also ask my constituents of District 23 and all of Nebraska to keep the family of Lincoln Police officer Mario Herrera in their prayers. He passed away last week from injuries sustained while working to detain violent individuals. Police officers and all those working in law enforcement have an incredibly difficult and dangerous job, especially during this time and climate of increased police scrutiny, anti-police rhetoric, and calls to defund the police. Remember that these are members of our communities doing their best to keep us all safe.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in March, nursing homes and assisted living facilities have worked tirelessly to protect those most vulnerable to the virus. Residents of these facilities have been isolated from the general public and family visitors over the last few months for their health and safety. Being cooped up inside for so long can be physically and mentally taxing. If you have a family member or know someone living in an assisted living facility, I recommend that you reach out to them and show them encouragement and support.
As a reminder, please follow state and local health department’s guidelines to slow the spread of the virus. The better we can follow these guidelines, the quicker we will be able to defeat this virus and return to normal.
Over the interim, my office remains open and we look forward to a busy schedule working on issues affecting this District and Nebraska. I appreciate hearing from you and encourage you to contact my office at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.