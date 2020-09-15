Nebraska sports, fallen officer and staying healthy

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recently, 28 senators, including myself, signed onto a letter introduced by Sen. Julie Slama from district 1 that is urging the Big Ten to reconsider their decision to cancel the fall football season.

This cancellation will cause UNL and other communities all around Nebraska that benefit from the weekly traditions of Husker Football and Volleyball GameDays to lose millions of dollars in revenue. During times like these, it is important for Nebraskans to maintain a high morale, and watching/playing college sports are one way of doing that.

When Nebraska High Schools and NCAA conferences such as the SEC, Big 12, ACC, and Sun Belt are currently playing their seasons with health and safety modifications due to COVID-19, it only makes sense the Big Ten play as well. UNL President Ted Carter, Chancellor Ronnie Green, Athletic Director Bill Moos, Head Football Coach Scott Frost, and many players have openly stated their support of playing Fall sports. It is a disservice to Nebraska student athletes, many of whom have worked their entire lives, and been awarded countless scholarships to play college sports not to have a fall season.