Nebraska's top priority

As Nebraska emerges from pandemic restrictions related to coronavirus, the Legislature is preparing to return to Lincoln to complete the last 17 days of the legislative session for the year. There are several priorities they will consider in the short time remaining, but one looms large: property tax relief.

Over the last five years, the State has made progress in delivering relief from high local property taxes for hardworking Nebraskans. In 2019, Senators and I delivered significant tax relief by increasing the property tax credit relief fund by over 20 percent. That fund has nearly doubled during my time as Governor, from $140 million to $275 million per year. This is direct property tax relief from the state credited on your property tax statement.

While the State has made progress, Nebraska remains at a competitive disadvantage. In my travels across the state, Nebraskans consistently name property tax relief as their number one concern. Given the negative impact that high property taxes are having on Nebraska’s working families, both rural and urban, property tax relief remains my number one priority for the Legislature as it reconvenes. This year, LB1106 is the vehicle for property tax relief. If approved, it will provide significant state resources to schools while controlling their spending.