It’s been a non-productive week at the legislature with respect to moving non-controversial bills on general file to select file. Floor debate has seen very little discussion on actual bills as a filibuster by one Senator against another Senator is keeping the body from debating on and moving bills. Committee hearings continue during the afternoons.

Last week, the State of the Judiciary address was given by the Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael G Heavican. Chief Justice Heavican started by noting the 1,600 vacant judicial positions across the state they have been working to fill by increasing the compensation, hiring and referral bonuses, and “updating educational opportunities to improve skills and encourage advancement to leadership positions.” He also noted the technology updates for the supreme court and they are continuing to improve e-filing options, and improvements to audio and video technology in the courtrooms.

The Chief Justice also acknowledged the successes of our probation system stating our national acclaim for low recidivism rates. Interesting information cited was the cost for a year on probation is $5,500 as opposed to $42,000 for incarceration. The final issue he addressed was the issue of Mental health in the justice system. He noted there is a 6-month backlog at the Lincoln Regional Center for evaluations. He assured that regular meetings are occurring with the Department of Health and Human Services in order to address this issue.

On Friday February 24th, my bill LB566 was heard before the Executive Board. This bill provides the ability of the Natural Resources committee to conduct a study examining the economic impacts of our electric grid’s increasing reliance on intermittent energy generation sources. This study evaluates three main areas. First, the short- and long-term costs and risks of replacing dispatchable energy with intermittent energy. Second, the economic benefits of maintaining coal, nuclear, and natural gas. Last, the study would examine whether the current trajectory of increased reliance on intermittent renewable energy is sufficient to meet the energy needs of Nebraska.

Additionally, this past week the hearing for LB606 introduced by Senator Albrecht was held on February 24th. This bill provides aid to pregnancy support centers to assist underserved women by providing services at no cost. Services offered under this bill include pregnancy testing, pregnancy and prenatal care, parenting and life skills classes, child care, along with many other detailed services. In a time where Nebraskans are struggling with paying for basics, this bill offers a potential aid.