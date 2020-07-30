Raikes outlines approach to property tax relief

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

Farmers and homeowners desperately need real property tax relief. In the current session, LB 1106 addresses property tax relief and is the best hope for that. However, it is not likely to achieve the REAL property tax relief needed in our state.

The governor says there are funds for passing LB1106. Another $250 million is possible by decoupling Nebraska income tax from federal income taxes under tax changes in the CARES act.

However, LB 1106 is in a precarious situation. So far, it doesn’t deliver enough property tax relief to make a real difference, while putting the schools in a difficult position. But there is tremendous pressure to “just do something.”

In the past four years, there have been attempts to reduce property taxes, but all that passed was an addition of dollars to the Property Tax Relief Fund, which was too small to make a real dent in the problem.

However, LB1106 most likely won’t solve the problem. Earlier versions of the current 1106 demonstrated extremely modest effects on most property tax payers.