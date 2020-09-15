Raikes would make an excellent senator

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Politics gets pretty tiresome for many people, and one way to protect ourselves from the misery of uncivil discourse is to elect reasonable folks.

Helen Raikes has the background to be an excellent state senator for the 23rd Legislative District. As an Independent candidate she won’t get caught up in the mindless rah-rah-rah of party politics, but will seek to listen to all of the arguments back and forth and decide independently what she thinks is best for her constituents and for the State of Nebraska.

I’ve known Helen for many years and she is a thoughtful, wise, kind, and informed person. She knows Nebraska and she knows her district, for she and her family have farmed there for many years. She wants to continue the work of her dear husband Ron who passed away several years ago in a farm accident:

• To continue to serve her community and state.

• To help ensure a good education for children so that communities can thrive.

• To find a way to fix the reliance on property tax in Nebraska while protecting other vital local and state needs.

• To protect the environment while meeting human needs.

• By addressing difficult energy issues.