Reflecting on the latest session

The First Session of the 107th Legislature has adjourned sine die with 165 of the 684 introduced bills passed. This Session proved to be a challenge with the number of COVID adjustments that were made, enabling the Legislature to successfully meet its obligations. Changes in hearing procedures, and limiting access to the legislative chamber and in-person viewing during floor debate required adjustments for both Senators and staff.
There was progress made in reducing the property tax burden of Nebraskans, one could say it has been a historic session for property tax relief. The Legislature controlled spending, and will deliver $1.7 billion in property tax relief over the biennium. This includes an additional $866 million in property tax relief in the form of refundable income tax credits granted under LB1107, the main property tax relief bill passed last year.
Additional tax relief bills were passed that will exempt military retirement pay (LB387), phase out tax on social security income (LB64), business tax rates (LB432), and sales tax exemption on agriculture machinery and equipment (LB595). This amounts to $1.8 billion in total tax relief over the next two years, with 18.5% of our biennium budget going to tax relief, the largest tax relief in over 25 years.
The Legislature continued its progress in providing broadband access to residents of rural Nebraska where it is needed most. LB388 adopts the Rural Broadband Bridge Act, investing $40 million over next two years to build out high speed internet in unserved or underserved areas to 100/100 Mbps speeds. The Rural broadband bridge act is designed to connect another 30,000 households to speeds of 100/100.
Before adjourning sine die, the Legislature passed LR134. This resolution establishes the rules and guidelines the Legislature must adhere to once we reconvene for redistricting following the 2020 Census. Speaker Hilgers explained that we are expecting the 2020 Census data to be released to us sometime in the late summer requiring the Legislature to reconvene in September to complete the redistricting process. Some of the guidelines we will be following include trying to preserve county lines, trying to have district boundaries coincide with city and village boundaries, and not favoring particular political parties.
Last week, Gov. Ricketts recognized the month of May as Renewable Fuels month in Nebraska. Renewable fuels such as ethanol are an extremely valuable resource for our state’s economy. Our environment, farmers, ranchers, and rural communities all benefit greatly from the production and use of renewable fuel. I encourage you to use renewable fuels and help support our farmers and rural communities around the state.
Overall this session provided many challenges with successes and disappointments as most sessions do. I feel as though we worked together to pass some significant legislation. As we enter the interim, my office remains open and we look forward to continuing our work on issues that affect District 23 and Nebraska. I appreciate hearing from constituents and encourage you to contact my office at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov. Have a safe summer.