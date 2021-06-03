Reflecting on the latest session

Before adjourning sine die, the Legislature passed LR134. This resolution establishes the rules and guidelines the Legislature must adhere to once we reconvene for redistricting following the 2020 Census. Speaker Hilgers explained that we are expecting the 2020 Census data to be released to us sometime in the late summer requiring the Legislature to reconvene in September to complete the redistricting process. Some of the guidelines we will be following include trying to preserve county lines, trying to have district boundaries coincide with city and village boundaries, and not favoring particular political parties.

Last week, Gov. Ricketts recognized the month of May as Renewable Fuels month in Nebraska. Renewable fuels such as ethanol are an extremely valuable resource for our state’s economy. Our environment, farmers, ranchers, and rural communities all benefit greatly from the production and use of renewable fuel. I encourage you to use renewable fuels and help support our farmers and rural communities around the state.

Overall this session provided many challenges with successes and disappointments as most sessions do. I feel as though we worked together to pass some significant legislation. As we enter the interim, my office remains open and we look forward to continuing our work on issues that affect District 23 and Nebraska. I appreciate hearing from constituents and encourage you to contact my office at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov. Have a safe summer.