Reopening prudently

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over the past three months, Nebraskans have once again shown the world how our grit, determination, and spirit of working together can help us overcome any challenge. Faced with the greatest public health crisis in over a century, Nebraskans have responded by slowing the spread of the virus, protecting our healthcare system, and taking care of our neighbors.

Thanks to widespread adoption of social and physical distancing techniques, Nebraskans flattened the curve. Anybody in need of a hospital bed, ICU bed, or ventilator has had access to it throughout the pandemic. We continue to have hospital capacity statewide for anyone who needs it.

Now it’s time to get Nebraska growing and help folks get back to as normal of a life as possible. To that end, we’re taking the next step on June 1st in our phased approach to reopen temporarily closed businesses and activities. The vast majority of the state—89 of 93 counties—will enter Phase Two of our plan to reopen. Dakota, Hall, Hamilton, and Merrick counties will enter Phase One of the plan.