Resources you should know about

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Ricketts recently announced how Nebraska will be utilizing the Federal COVID-19 Supplemental Appropriations granted to states. Under the Community CARES program, Nebraska received $85 million which will be granted to qualifying organizations to support their services which have been strained due to COVID-19.

These qualifying organizations include shelters and housing, behavioral health providers, community food programs, and telehealth resources. Preference for these grants will be given to organizations who work in underserved or low income communities, provide critical services, and have shortfalls in accessing other funding options. More information on how the state will be utilizing the federal funding can be found on Gov. Ricketts website.

Another program stemming from the federal assistance is the Small Business and Livestock Producers Stabilization fund. This $330 million program will award $12,000 grants to small businesses and livestock producers who were the most negatively impacted by the virus. To qualify, small businesses must employ between 5 and 49 people and livestock producers must employ between 1 and 10 people. For more information on how to apply for a grant, go to getnebraskagrowing.nebraska.gov.