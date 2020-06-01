Resources you should know about

Gov. Ricketts recently announced how Nebraska will be utilizing the Federal COVID-19 Supplemental Appropriations granted to states. Under the Community CARES program, Nebraska received $85 million which will be granted to qualifying organizations to support their services which have been strained due to COVID-19.
These qualifying organizations include shelters and housing, behavioral health providers, community food programs, and telehealth resources. Preference for these grants will be given to organizations who work in underserved or low income communities, provide critical services, and have shortfalls in accessing other funding options. More information on how the state will be utilizing the federal funding can be found on Gov. Ricketts website.
Another program stemming from the federal assistance is the Small Business and Livestock Producers Stabilization fund. This $330 million program will award $12,000 grants to small businesses and livestock producers who were the most negatively impacted by the virus. To qualify, small businesses must employ between 5 and 49 people and livestock producers must employ between 1 and 10 people. For more information on how to apply for a grant, go to getnebraskagrowing.nebraska.gov.
The Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska (AFAN) in conjunction with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and other state farm organizations recently announced a Food Pantry Grant Program. This program will assist food pantries with a $4,000 grant to obtain refrigerators and freezers in order to store perishable foods. AFAN is administering the program and the demand has already surpassed the available funding. Therefore, if you are able to provide a monetary donation to AFAN in support of this program it would be greatly appreciated. To find more about this program please go to becomeafan.org.
As we move into the month of June please continue to be aware of your county’s new Directive Health Measures set to take effect on June 1st. Gatherings will now be limited to 25 people excluding staff or 25% of the venue’s rated occupancy. If you are planning an event and expect to have at least 100 guests, you are required to fill out the COVID-19 Event and Gathering Safety Plan and submitted to you Public Health Department for approval. This application can be found on your Public Health Department’s website.
Nebraska Game and Parks has announced that on June 4th, additional parks and recreation facilities will open with primitive camping, first come first serve camping and some lodging opportunities available. Beaches and other designated swimming areas are also set to open on June 4th. Furthermore, the reservation system for these activities has also been modified, updates for this and more may be found at outdoornebraska.gov.
We continue praying for everyone affected by this challenge. We are empathetically here to listen to your concerns and encourage you to contact my office at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov if you have questions or need assistance.
