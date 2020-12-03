Shop safely, shop small

From buying Christmas gifts for friends and family to taking advantage of Black Friday deals, the holidays are usually the busiest time of the year for retailers. The biggest single day, Black Friday, is already behind us, but eight of the 10 historically busiest shopping days fall between December 1 and New Year’s Day.

Due to the pandemic, more Americans are shopping online than ever, and the economic slowdown has forced many families to scale back their spending. This affects all businesses, but small ones are especially vulnerable.

Fortunately, the Paycheck Protection Program Congress created in March has been successful in our state. It helped save over 327,000 Nebraska jobs, and it paid out over $3.4 billion to more than 44,000 Nebraska employers.

Despite this much-needed relief, our small businesses still need our support. The holiday season offers a wonderful opportunity to help Nebraska businesses with our purchases, so from now until the end of this year, let’s shop local.

Dean Dvorak, the owner of a poultry distribution company called Plum Creek Farms, understands how important this is. In October, he opened Plum Creek Farms Countryside Market in Waterloo, which sells their chicken alongside products from many other local businesses.