Smear attacks won't work with this voter

I can't believe that Congressman Fortenberry is attempting to smear Kate Bolz with another desperate attack ad regarding China. Jeff went on a similar trip back in 2016, praising certain Chinese policies while ignoring the repressive policy that led to the herding of a million Uighurs, a religious minority, into concentration camps. And what is worse, since Trump betrayed the principle of Religious Liberty by telling Chinese leadership that locking up the Uighurs was the right thing to do, Fortenberry has been dead silent.

The Fortenberry of 16 years ago or 8 years ago would have condemned this act of presidential cowardice. Now Fortenberry's only principle seems to be his reelection to a ninth term. So we get misleading attacks on a decent Nebraskan like Kate Bolz. This abandonment of all high principle is why I left the Republican Party.

Kate Bolz understands and believes in the ideas expressed in our nation's founding documents. She has been a nose-to-the-grindstone legislator, putting pragmatic common sense ahead of partisan politics and that is why I will enthusiastically vote for her this November.

Lewis Grotelueschen, Schuyler

