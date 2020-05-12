Steps to get Nebraska growing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The first case of coronavirus was reported in our state almost eight weeks ago on March 6, 2020. A week later, I declared a state of emergency due to the risks posed by the virus. In mid-March, the State began to issue directed health measures (DHMs) to slow the spread of the virus and protect our residents.

Nebraskans have responded to public health measures with cooperation, patience, and understanding. I am grateful for the sacrifices made by so many people to help us flatten the curve. As we enter May, it’s time to get Nebraska growing again. However, we’ll need to proceed with caution.

As we restore growth to the economy, our approach will be regional and gradual. The pace at which we reopen will be informed by the capacity of our state’s healthcare system as well as testing data.

Throughout May, we are continuing to ask everyone to follow our Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy:

Stay home. Do not take unnecessary trips outside the home. Respect the ten-person limit.

Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace.

Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you.