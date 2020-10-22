Supporting Bostelman

Republican State Sen. Bruce Bostelman is a solid conservative. He is pro-life, pro-gun and pro-family. He supports our President, Donald J Trump. He successfully helped deliver $650 million in annual property tax relief in his first term and he's working on more.

Sen. Bostelman's opponent, Helen Raikes, does not support these conservative views. Her policies and areas on interest may reflect those of larger cities, but not those of the residents of Colfax, Butler and Saunders counties.

When voting this fall, we need to support Senator Bostelman. He reflects our conservative values -- something that we need now more than ever in the Nebraska Legislature.

James P. Groene

Schuyler

