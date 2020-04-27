Take the #TestNebraskaChallenge

It's important to remember that social distancing means staying six-feet away from someone else, and avoiding physical contact. While social distancing will need to continue until we have a vaccine, we are taking steps to reopen businesses and organizations that have been temporarily closed.

The first step was announcing that elective surgeries can restart on May 4th. That means you can start seeing your dentist, eye doctor, veterinarian, and other physicians. Hospitals can restart under certain conditions. Hospitals can resume elective surgeries if they maintain 30% general bed availability, 30% ICU bed availability, 30% ventilator availability, AND have a two-week supply of necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) in their specific facility. Procedural guidelines for resuming elective procedures will be at the discretion of the hospital or health clinic.

To help us open other pieces of the economy, we are expanding testing. This week, I announced the #TestNebraskaChallenge. We are asking every Nebraskan to go to TestNebraska.com and take a quick, five-minute assessment. This will help us figure out where in the state testing needs to occur, and what your risk level is. Testing under the program will begin in about ten days, and will help us better identify cases and who needs to be quarantined.