Taking a look at infrastructure, winter weather

The Federal Communication Commission (FCC) recently announced the results of Phase 1 of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) reverse auction. This reverse auction allowed companies to submit bids to receive federal grants in order to build out broadband infrastructure in unserved areas of rural America over the next 10 years. For Legislative District 23, $2,185,493.80 million was awarded to build out broadband with Gigabit performance to 2,675 new locations across Butler, Colfax, and Saunders County. A map of the locations that can be expecting broadband service can be found at www.fcc.gov/reports-research.
Overall, the results of the Phase 1 reverse auction are encouraging. Many areas that are currently unserved will begin to see broadband coverage in the future. In Phase 2, companies will bid to expand broadband access in partially served areas as well as unserved areas that were not covered in Phase 1. I will continue to work on expanding broadband access over the next four years in the legislature.
As we move into the winter weather season, I encourage all to take caution when driving as road and visibility conditions can change in a moment's notice. If you plan on driving, and are unsure of the road conditions, the Nebraska Department of Transportation has a useful tool that helps identify DOT road conditions. The Nebraska Plow Tracker allows individuals to get a real-time view of road conditions from a camera on snow plows operating around the state. Both of these tools can be found at 511.nebraska.gov.
The annual 2021 Nebraska Severe Weather Awareness Poster Contest is here. This contest is sponsored by the Nebraska Association of Emergency Management, the National Weather Service, the Nebraska National Guard, and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. This contest is open to all third-graders across the state, whether in public, private, or home schools. Teachers are encouraged to have students participate while teaching them about hazards of severe weather in Nebraska. To find out more about this contest and read the rules, visit https://www.naem.us/
CHI Health recently announced “Operation White Lights” in Nebraska. Residents all across the state are encouraged to publicly display white lights and white ribbons on their homes, businesses, or clothing to honor frontline and healthcare workers during the COVID-19 crisis. These individuals deserve our support.
I appreciate hearing from constituents on issues affecting District 23 and encourage you to contact my office on legislation at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov.
