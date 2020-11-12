Taking a look at Veterans Day

In 2018 there were 132,581 veterans living in Nebraska. These men and women have sacrificed a great deal to protect our state, nation and freedoms. They have spent time away from their families, missed children’s birthdays, graduations, and many other milestones. I encourage you to tell veterans directly that you love them, that you appreciate them, and that you are grateful for their service.

We are their friends, their family, their co-workers, and their neighbors. It is up to us to ensure that every veteran feels that his or her service to this country is appreciated by their fellow Americans. There are many tangible ways that we can acknowledge their sacrifice, but the easiest is to simply say, “Thank you for what you have done for our country.”

We do not forget the veterans who have given their lives for freedom, or the families who have lost a veteran. We can never forget or diminish the sacrifices these great men and women made. To their families, may God comfort and give you peace. For those gone before us, may you rest in peace..

THANK YOU fellow veterans for your service and all that you continue to do for our state and nation. May God Bless America and our veterans.

I appreciate hearing from constituents on issues affecting District 23 and encourage you to contact my office on legislation at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov.