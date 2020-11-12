Taking a look at Veterans Day

This year, Veterans Day will look different without the large school commemorations, parades and social gatherings at local American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and other veteran organizations. However, what does remain the same is that this day is a time we as a country acknowledge the bravery and service of all veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.
This is the 102nd anniversary of the end of WWI with the signing of the armistice agreement between Allied Powers and Germany. Established in 1919 by President Woodrow Wilson, this day was originally called “Armistice Day” to honor the heroes of WWI. In 1954, the name was changed nationally to “Veterans Day” to honor veterans of all wars and conflicts.
We recognize that seventy years have passed since brave Americans defended a country and people that was under attack for three years in “the forgotten war.” We remember and honor not just the brave Korean War veterans, but ALL who have served in the U.S. military. The continued service and sacrifice by our nation’s military members and their families.
Their stories and their love of brother/sisterhood, family, community and country will be told in small gatherings, in personal visits, and across the airwaves. Veterans Day is a day to remember, reflect, and say thank you to a veteran. A day to remember the families of those that gave the ultimate sacrifice, to share a hug, a phone call, or a visit to let them know you care and are there for them. A day for a veteran to tell children about their service, why they served, and the importance of Americanism and our patriotic values.
In 2018 there were 132,581 veterans living in Nebraska. These men and women have sacrificed a great deal to protect our state, nation and freedoms. They have spent time away from their families, missed children’s birthdays, graduations, and many other milestones. I encourage you to tell veterans directly that you love them, that you appreciate them, and that you are grateful for their service.
We are their friends, their family, their co-workers, and their neighbors. It is up to us to ensure that every veteran feels that his or her service to this country is appreciated by their fellow Americans. There are many tangible ways that we can acknowledge their sacrifice, but the easiest is to simply say, “Thank you for what you have done for our country.”
We do not forget the veterans who have given their lives for freedom, or the families who have lost a veteran. We can never forget or diminish the sacrifices these great men and women made. To their families, may God comfort and give you peace. For those gone before us, may you rest in peace..
THANK YOU fellow veterans for your service and all that you continue to do for our state and nation. May God Bless America and our veterans.
I appreciate hearing from constituents on issues affecting District 23 and encourage you to contact my office on legislation at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov.
