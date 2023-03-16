This past week the legislature debated LB753 introduced by Senator Linehan at the request of the Governor. It allows individual and corporate taxpayers to qualify for a non-refundable tax credit, not to exceed 50% of their state income tax liability, equal to the amount the taxpayer contributed to a certified scholarship-granting organization.

The scholarship organization then distributes scholarships to low-income families if the family decides a private school best fits their child's needs. This bill lays out qualifications to be a certified scholarship-granting organization and the requirements for how to distribute the funds to ensure that only certain students who can’t afford private school may apply. The bill advanced as amended to select file after eight hours of debate.

On Thursday March 9th, we resumed debate on LB376, a priority bill for the General Affairs Committee. As the bill is a committee bill it does include several bills from the committee which amends the liquor control act. After an 8-hour filibuster, the bill was moved to select file as amended. The Speaker has indicated he plans to continue on priority bills until we take up the budget for debate. The deadline for senators to declare priority bills for both senator personal priority and committee priority was March 14th.

On March 6th the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee heard testimony on LB234 introduced by Senator Walz. This bill would require railroad companies to report to the Public Service Commission and Nebraska State Patrol on blocked railroad crossings. These reports include the number of complaints received along with dates and locations of blocked crossings, and actions taken by railroad companies to resolve the complaint. The bill would have the Public Service Commission compile the data and provide a report to the Department of Transportation and the Transportation and Telecommunications committee no later than December 1st of the reporting year.

On March 7th, I attended Wahoo Elementary School's Dr. Seuss Breakfast as part of their celebration of Read Across America Week. I enjoyed getting to meet my student host and her family while having breakfast and a tour of her classroom.

Read Across America week is a motivational and awareness day that calls all children and youth in every community across the United States to celebrate reading. It encourages everyone to read wherever they are. The annual national event kicks off on the birthday of Dr. Seuss, March 2nd. I would encourage everyone to help the children around you discover the joy and fun in reading throughout the year.

As always, contact my office with any questions or thoughts on legislation impacting District 23. You can reach my office at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov