Just a few weeks before the lighting of the Olympic flame this year, our nation celebrated Independence Day. As we approach these occasions, I can’t help but reflect on what they have in common. Both are about patriotism, and both have the power to bring us together. And at the heart of each lies a deep sense of gratitude that we are citizens of the United States of America.

If we are fortunate to call ourselves Americans, then we are even luckier that God made us Nebraskans. Nebraskans are among the most patriotic Americans you’ll ever meet. Our state has a rich and storied history of military service, and generations of Nebraskans have answered the call to defend our freedom. From parades in Seward, America’s Fourth of July City, to celebrations in Omaha, Ralston, Bellevue, Central City, Crawford, Alma, and other towns across our state, we don’t have to look far to find a way to join in on the July Fourth festivities.

Some of my happiest memories are from participating in celebrations and parades like these all across our state, and of Fourth of July days enjoyed at Merritt Reservoir, tubing down the Niobrara River, watching the demolition derby and fireworks at the Cherry County Fairgrounds, or hosting friends and family in our backyard for a barbeque.

Not all of these things were possible in 2020 – but thankfully, this year will be different. I hope you spent America’s 245th birthday with the family, friends, and neighbors you may not have been able to see last year. God bless, and happy Independence Day!

