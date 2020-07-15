The ballot box as Pandora's box

Before the advent of mail balloting and early voting, the greatest expenditures for candidates occurred in the final two weeks of the election, just prior to election day. That’s when voters began to really focus on making their decisions.

Mail and early voting expands that high–expenditure window by at least two weeks and sometimes four. When the window for persuading voters doubles in length, so do the expenditures. I worked in the very first mail–only election in Colorado. Research showed in the past about 8 percent of the electorate voted.

The mail ballot upended that. Polling showed 17 percent were likely to cast a mail ballot and even worse, there was no way to predict which voters would be among the 17 percent.

Instead of concentrating communication efforts on frequent voters and new registrations, my client had to mail EVERY voter EVERY time we communicated. The cost to conduct the campaign exploded.

Mail balloting is also anonymous and atomized. Instead of meeting at the polling place on election day in a community effort to reaffirm our public commitment to democratic participation, voters are isolated, connected only by the glue on the back of a postage stamp.