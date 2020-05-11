The Test Nebraska program and what to know

In addition, targeted testing stations will be announced and set up in communities statewide. The testing stations are currently equipped to complete about 3,000 tests a day. Those who have completed the assessment at TestNebraska.com and who show symptoms will be prioritized and directed to one of the mobile testing stations. If you completed your online assessment in the past few weeks please update your assessment with current information.

As Armed Forces Day approaches on May 16th, I want to extend my deepest thanks and appreciation to fellow servicemen and women who currently serve or have served and sacrificed to defend our freedom in our nation’s armed forces. I especially want to thank the Nebraska National Guard service members who are doing amazing work in helping with the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s flooding. Over the past few weeks, the National Guard has delivered 6 million masks and about 2 million gloves to healthcare facilities across the state while assisting our Local Health Departments to ramp up testing across the state. Their help reduces the burden on the health departments and allows for more testing locations. Furthermore, they have also been assisting local food banks by delivering much-needed food and provisions to those in need.