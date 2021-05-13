To our graduates

On weekends every May, families and communities across Nebraska come together to recognize our graduating seniors. Whether they are graduating from high school, college, or trade school, this is their time to shine. They have put in the work, they have completed what they started, and now they are being recognized for their achievements and they get to celebrate.

To the graduates: Congratulations! You did it. We are proud of your determination and your accomplishments. You are moving from one stage of life to the next, and whatever you choose to pursue in life, you can be certain that you are vital to building a stronger future for Nebraska and for America.

To their families: Thank you. Even though your student may be the one walking across the stage, they could not have come this far without your encouragement and support. They will always appreciate the sacrifices you have made for them. You are important to them and will continue to be as they chart their future course.

My alma mater, UNL, is holding its graduation on Saturday, May 8. This ceremony will be held at Memorial Stadium, which is fitting given that the commencement speaker will be famed Husker football coach and former congressman Tom Osborne.