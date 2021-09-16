Visiting with Nebraskans

Agriculture is the economic engine of the state of Nebraska. Our farmers and ranchers work hard every day to feed the world and it’s important that our federal policies provide them with the certainty they need to do their jobs. I was able to catch up with Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue for a discussion on a variety of issues. Farmers are concerned about the administration’s proposals to eliminate stepped-up basis. If instituted, this change in policy would result in a second death tax that would hurt our family farms and businesses. I also joined the Nebraska Cattlemen for a podcast focused on the Cattle Market Transparency Act, my bipartisan legislation which would help ensure every segment of the cattle market can succeed. I updated them on the progress of my HAULS Act, a key portion of which has passed the Senate. It provides more flexibility for livestock haulers so that they can move their live product safely and efficiently.