Vote for Raikes

This is a letter of support for Dr. Helen Raikes, who is running for Representative of the 23rd District. I have not lived in Nebraska for 18 years now but I will always be a Nebraskan and a Cornhusker.
I grew up in David City, where we still have our family home. I also have a son and granddaughter and many relatives and friends in Nebraska, so I still care very much about its political and cultural climate. As a former Nebraska teacher in high school, middle school and community college for 20 years, I am thrilled to read about Dr. Raikes and her knowledge, experience and passion for so many areas that I, also, care about. I earned a Doctorate in Education from UNL in 2002 and ended up at a California university where I taught in the education department and wrote a grant to assist area preschool teachers in their literacy instruction. That experience taught me the importance of quality early education and is the reason why I am advocating for Dr. Helen Raikes.
Her life and career demonstrate that, as a politically independent candidate who has been involved in farming, small business and education, she is the perfect choice for District 23. Dr. Raikes deserves the opportunity to assist District 23 and all of Nebraska in developing policies and practices that will create a culture of equity, empathy and encouragement so all can achieve and thrive. VOTE HELEN!
Dr. Geri Mohler
Sacramento, California
(formerly of David City)
