Washington owner could have the last laugh

He strip-mined fan’s wallets until the team’s lousy performance on the field made attendance a problem.

Revenue loss was why the 2014 trademark fight was so dangerous and why Snyder finally surrendered now.

Snyder could have the last laugh, if he’s willing to be bold. The Danny could be making big money this fall.

Forcing Snyder to toss a team name he loved for a boring, innocuous, focus-group tested nullity with no history means he can forge ahead where no other owner has dared go.

Snyder can sell naming rights to the TEAM!

What a tremendous thumb in the eye for Washington Post whiners, the NFL front office and the other owners who abandoned him. While those craven owners are wondering if they will be forced to refund money to advertisers because the Not For Long league has driven off its audience with social justice pandering, Snyder will be cashing naming rights checks!

He could sell the naming rights to Fred Smith and Washington could be the Federal Express playing at FedEx Field. Snyder could sell naming rights to George Soros and the team could be the Capital BLMs.

Or for that matter, he could sell naming rights to Ex-Lax and the team could be the Potomac BMs.