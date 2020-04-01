We must fight this together

*Businesses have adjusted and are offering carry-out and delivery services. In return, residents are taking advantage of those options.

*Police officers, firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and other first responders are doing their best to stay safe and healthy while also serving and protecting our community.

* Although many people are able to self-quarantine, there are many who have professions that are considered “essential.” We applaud anyone who is going to work, whether at a factory or an office or in high-traffic areas like grocery stores, gas stations and big-box retailers like Walmart so that shelves can be stocked and the rest of us can get what we need.

* Our area health and medical professionals should be applauded for their services. They’re on the front lines, screening people for COVID-19 while also providing care to those who need it. Remember, medical care can’t cease because of a pandemic. It just increases the need for more good people in the field.