World-class weathermen

As important as this technology is, the 557th would be nothing without its people. Roughly 1,500 men and women of our Air Force are assigned to this wing across its two groups and 12 squadrons, each of which has a part to play in making the 557th the most effective unit of its kind in the world.

At least 124 of these airmen are currently deployed abroad, but most of the 557th’s personnel are headquartered at Offutt. Like the 155th Air Refueling Wing, a unit of the Nebraska Air National Guard that I profiled in a column a few weeks ago, the 557th occupies a unique space in our nation’s military, and I am proud that they make Nebraska their home.

All of this combines to make the 557th Weather Wing one of the most important units not just in the Air Force, but across the entire U.S. military. Every branch of our armed forces relies on them for accurate weather information in one way or another, as do all of the unified combatant commands and elements of the intelligence community.

I am pleased to report that the National Defense Authorization Act, the annual legislation I helped draft that sets the policies and priorities of our military, authorizes tens of millions of dollars in funding for the 557th Weather Wing operations.