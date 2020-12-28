Patriot D shipwrecks Vikings

Clarkson/Leigh's defense confused Lakeview all night in a Dec. 22 boys basketball road win. The Vikings only scored 10 points in the first half and were down 14 after three quarters.

Clarkson/Leigh (3-4) hit four shots from behind the arc and controlled the glass with 32 rebounds against Lakeview (1-6).

"I felt like we played our best defensive game of the season and did a great job of executing our game plan," Clarkson/Leigh coach Jeff Bachman said, We got great efforts from all of our guys tonight."

Clarkson/Leigh junior Carter Hanel proved pivotal in the game with nine points and a defensive performance that included 12 rebounds and five blocks.

Bachman mentioned that winning the paint was a big focus coming into the game.

"We felt like we would have an advantage if we could get to the paint and find our backdoor cuts," he said. "That leads to some great looks and some offensive rebounds. On the defensive end, Carter Hanel did a great job of controlling the paint all night."