Patriot D shipwrecks Vikings

Clarkson/Leigh's defense confused Lakeview all night in a Dec. 22 boys basketball road win. The Vikings only scored 10 points in the first half and were down 14 after three quarters.
Clarkson/Leigh (3-4) hit four shots from behind the arc and controlled the glass with 32 rebounds against Lakeview (1-6).
"I felt like we played our best defensive game of the season and did a great job of executing our game plan," Clarkson/Leigh coach Jeff Bachman said, We got great efforts from all of our guys tonight."
Clarkson/Leigh junior Carter Hanel proved pivotal in the game with nine points and a defensive performance that included 12 rebounds and five blocks.
Bachman mentioned that winning the paint was a big focus coming into the game.
"We felt like we would have an advantage if we could get to the paint and find our backdoor cuts," he said. "That leads to some great looks and some offensive rebounds. On the defensive end, Carter Hanel did a great job of controlling the paint all night."
Sophomore Kyle Kasik scored a career-best 21 points to lead the Patriots. He shot 5 of 9, including 4 of 5 from behind the arc. He also went 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.
"Kyle is one of our hardest workers, and it was great to see him have an excellent game," Bachman said. "Lakeview plays very good on-ball defense and help-side defense. We were able to get him some open looks and he knocked them down."
Hanel scored nine points, senior Trevor Zulkoski added seven and junior Eli Hays finished with five.
Clarkson/Leigh and Lakeview have only played three times since 2012. The Vikings won games in 2018 and January of 2020 before the Patriots won this year's encounter.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net