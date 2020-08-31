Patriots drop top-ranked matchup

Clarkson/Leigh entered the 2020 season ranked No. 1 in Class D-1, according to the Lincoln Journal Star, but a 56-36 loss to Cross County, which was ranked No. 2 in the preseason polls, dropped the Patriots to No. 5. Cross County captured the No. 1 spot with the win.
Clarkson/Leigh (0-1) scored the first touchdown, but Cross County (2-0) scored the next 20 points.
The Patriots pulled within one possession after a touchdown in the second quarter before Cross County scored another 20 points unanswered.
The Cougars rushed for 413 yards and converted 6 of 8 third downs.
"Cross County is a very good team, I would say one of the best in the state," Clarkson/Leigh head coach Jim Clarkson said. "It was definitely a tough assignment week one. Them having played a game was a factor as they were able to execute better than we were. They were in better game shape and just played a cleaner game overall."
The Patriots were effective on offense, rushing for 310 yards and passing for 71. One of the biggest differences came from the Cougars stopping the Patriots twice at the 1-yard line on fourth down.
"We were very pleased with our offense," Clarkson said. "Considering the level of defense that Cross County plays, we were able to get some good drives put together."
The Cougars have a pair of running backs that proved to be difficult to contain. Carter Seim rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries, and Isaac Noyd ran for 170 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries.
"They are very good backs and maybe the top duo in the state," Clarkson said. "They run hard and are very explosive. I must say, though, that their offensive line did an excellent job of getting second-level blocks, and of course quality backs like that were available to make us pay."
Clarkson/Leigh countered Seim and Noyd with a dynamic running duo of its own. Quarterback Lance Paprocki rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 25 rushing attempts while running back Tommy McEvoy ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.
"(Cross County is) just a good football team that played hard and were physical," Clarkson said. "Tommy also had a pretty bad cramping problem in the second half. Outside of that, I was very happy with the production that both Tommy and Lance Paprocki gave us on the ground."
Paprocki scored the first points of the game on a 33-yard run to give the Patriots a 6-0 lead.
Cross County began to takeover with a 34-yard run from Noyd. Seim scored later in the first on an 11-yard run, and Semi scored from 20 yards out to give the Cougars a 20-6 lead.
McEvoy scored his first touchdown of the season from a yard away to close the gap to 20-14.
Seim showed off his arm, finding Cory Hollinger in the endzone for a 15-yard pass.
Noyd opened up the third quarter on a 58-yard run, and Seim scored from 76 yards away to extend Cross County's lead to 40-14.
McEvoy narrowed the lead to 40-22 on a five-yard run.
Both teams scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Noyd scored from two yards out then Paprocki answered with a two-yard run of his own. Cross County scored on a 45-yard run, and Clarkson/Leigh's Mason Whitmore scored the final points of the game on a 38-yard run.
Clarkson/Leigh ran 71 total plays compared to just 47 for Cross County.
Paprocki completed 6 of 11 pass attempts for 71 yards. McEvoy caught two passes for a combined 39 yards. McEvoy also led the Patriots in tackles with six.
Clarkson/Leigh is in action next against Elmwood-Murdock (1-0).
"Although this was a tough and disappointing game, we knew that they were very good, and this could happen if we did not play at a high level," Clarkson said. "As coaches and players you always prefer to win, but you always learn and grow more from a loss.
"This game will ultimately make us a better team, and they have shown the level we need to be at to compete. We have a very tough schedule, so we will need to improve in a hurry."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
