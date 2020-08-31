Patriots drop top-ranked matchup

"We were very pleased with our offense," Clarkson said. "Considering the level of defense that Cross County plays, we were able to get some good drives put together."

The Cougars have a pair of running backs that proved to be difficult to contain. Carter Seim rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries, and Isaac Noyd ran for 170 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries.

"They are very good backs and maybe the top duo in the state," Clarkson said. "They run hard and are very explosive. I must say, though, that their offensive line did an excellent job of getting second-level blocks, and of course quality backs like that were available to make us pay."

Clarkson/Leigh countered Seim and Noyd with a dynamic running duo of its own. Quarterback Lance Paprocki rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 25 rushing attempts while running back Tommy McEvoy ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.