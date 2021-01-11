Patriots force 27 turnovers in win

Clarkson/Leigh's defense continued to suffocate its opponents in Friday's home game against East Butler.
C-2 No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh (13-0) forced 27 turnovers and limited East Butler (6-5) to just 30 shot attempts in a 68-33 win.
"We came out with great defensive energy and were able to cause turnovers resulting in points," head coach Matt Murren said. "The girls did a great job of moving the basketball and finding great shots both inside and outside. We scored the ball in a variety of fashions which we had been working on in practice so it was great to see it translate to the game. It was a great start to the weekend of games with the win."
East Butler finished 10 of 30 from the field with only two played knocking down more than one field goal.
The Patriot offense was clicking on all cylinders. Freshman Chole Hanel scored 24 points after going 13 of 14 from the free-throw line, senior Alissa Kasik scored 14 points after hitting three 3s and senior Kayden Schumacher shot 5 of 9 from the field to score 13 points. As a team, Clarkson/Leigh went 18 of 23 from the charity stripe.
The Patriots' 66 points were a season high.
Schumacher recorded a double-double after grabbed 14 rebounds, nine of which were offensive.
Hanel led the team with five assists and Indra swiped four steals.
Junior Kennedy Settje scored eight points, senior Bailey Lemburg added four, junior Makeena Held finished with three and sophomore Korbee Wendt totaled two.
East Butler was led in scoring by senior Addie Sullivan who finished with 14, junior Allie Rigatsuo added 11, freshman Madison Dewitt added four and junior Lane Aerts and sophomore Carynn Bongers each contributed two.
The biggest run came in the fourth quarter where Clarkson/Leigh outscored East Butler 22-4 to take a 41-14 lead headed into the locker room. The Patriots extended their lead to 60-25 in the third and both teams scored eight in the fourth.
The Patriots outrebounded the Tigers 31-19 and finished with eight more assists. Clarkson/Leigh also limited itself to just 13 turnovers while swiping 12 steals from the Tigers. East Butler only finished with three steals.
Clarkson/Leigh also finished with five blocks.
Clarkson/Leigh is now 5-1 against East Butler since 2012 and has won the last three meetings in the last three seasons. The Tigers' last win over the Patriots came in 2014.
Clarkson/Leigh might face its biggest test of the regular season on Friday in a home game against Humphrey D-2 No. 1 St. Francis (11-0).
The Patriots are 1-6 against St. Francis since 2013 but defeated the Flyers last year 53-46.
St. Francis is averaging just over 69 points while Clarkson/Leigh is scoring just over 52 points a contest.
Defensively, the Flyers are allowing teams to score nearly 35 points a game and the Patriots have allowed opponents to average just under 33.
The game will start at 6:30 in Clarkson.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net