Patriots handle Bulldogs again

Class C-2 No.1 (Lincoln Journal Star) Clarkson/Leigh girls basketball defeated D-1 No. 2 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family for the second time this season on Friday at home after freshman Chloe Hanel scored 19 points in a 66-49 win.

The victory came in the consolation ladder of the East Husker Conference Tournament. The Patriots (17-1) defeated the Bulldogs (15-4) in the first game of the season 51-42.

Clarkson/Leigh held HLHF to just six points in the first quarter, allowing the Patriots to take a 19-6 lead after eight minutes.

The Bulldogs closed the gap in the second quarter and trialled by only six points at halftime.

The Patriots extended their lead to 53-44 by the end of the third and outscored the Bulldogs 13-5 in the final eight minutes.

Senior Alissa Kasik scored 16 points, senior Cassidy Hoffman added 10, junior Kennedy Settje and senior Kayden Schumacher both finished with seven, junior Faith Indra tallied five and junior Makenna Held totaled two.

The Patriots' 66 points were the second-highest total this season. Hanel is now averaging nearly 13 points a game, three assists, three steals and five rebounds.