Patriots season marred by injuries

In Jim Clarkson's 21 years of coaching at Clarkson/Leigh, he has never seen a season quite like 2020.
The Patriots were ranked No. 1 in the preseason polls in class D-1, but a slew of injuries derailed plans for a long postseason run. Star Tommy McEvoy, who missed all of 2019, was lost for the year again early in the schedule. Then seemingly as every practice and every subsequent game included more additions to the injury report.
"I've had very limited season-ending injuries in my coaching career," Clarkson said. "We kept talking about that. I've never been apart of something like this where just so many really good players got hurt like that. It was very difficult and kind of frustrating."
The first injury came in the second week when McEvoy, a Wyoming football commit, tore his ACL.
On the Monday after Week 3, McEvoy's backup, Kyle Kasik, was lost to a non-contact injury and a broken hip bone.
"It was kind of a weird deal," Clarkson said. "That really hurt. He was a part-time starter on defense. He was in a rotation and then he was going to be Tommy's backup."
On the first drive of Week 4, sophomore running back and tight end Drew Beeson went down with a torn ACL. A couple games later, junior lineman, Cooper Vance tore his PCL.
Finally, senior quarterback Lance Paprocki missed the regular-season finale and all week of practice leading to the first-round playoff game after having to quarantine for two weeks.
"It was a rough go," Clarkson said.
As frustrating as it was for those players, all the injuries created opportunity for youngsters to step up. One of those players was freshman running back Dylan Higby. He rushed for 257 yards and a touchdown on 52 carries.
Against Madison, he rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown on six carries. He also rushed for 94 yards on 19 carries against Cross County in the playoffs.
"He stepped into the backfield role," Clarkson said. "That's the position that was hurt the most. We had Eli Hays, but he's 135 pounds, so he's not a big kid. Higby came in and did a really nice job, especially by the end of the year, he really started to look the part."
Junior linebacker Kanyon Held also filled some big shoes on defense. He finished with 34 tackles.
"He's another one that came in and stepped up," Clarkson said. "He did a really good job for us."
Sophomore quarterback Mason Whitmore took over under center when Paprocki was out. He completed 5 of 12 pass attempts for 47 yards and ran for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Clarkson said Whitmore will likely be the starting quarterback in 2021.
While the season was disappointing, the Patriots believe the experience will be one that will make them stronger in the long run.
"We have a lot coming back,"Clarkson said. "We lose a couple really good players. ...Dylan and Mason getting a lot of playing time is really going to help us. Kanyon as well, he was really a jack of all trades. Hopefully, that puts us ahead of the curve going into next year."
This was the final season for five seniors - Paprocki, McEvoy, Trevor Zulkoski, Austin Sayers and Layne Krutz.
"Tommy and Lance were great leaders," Clarkson said. "They've kind of been the voice of the team because we hadn't had a lot of senior prior to them. They've really been the leaders for two to three years.
"Trevor Zulkoski is another one, he's a glue guy. He's a great kid, hardworking, small-town football player. He'll be missed pretty badly. Our two big linemen were fun guys to have around, and they really helped us in a lot of ways too."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
