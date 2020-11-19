Patriots season marred by injuries

Junior linebacker Kanyon Held also filled some big shoes on defense. He finished with 34 tackles.

"He's another one that came in and stepped up," Clarkson said. "He did a really good job for us."

Sophomore quarterback Mason Whitmore took over under center when Paprocki was out. He completed 5 of 12 pass attempts for 47 yards and ran for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Clarkson said Whitmore will likely be the starting quarterback in 2021.

While the season was disappointing, the Patriots believe the experience will be one that will make them stronger in the long run.

"We have a lot coming back,"Clarkson said. "We lose a couple really good players. ...Dylan and Mason getting a lot of playing time is really going to help us. Kanyon as well, he was really a jack of all trades. Hopefully, that puts us ahead of the curve going into next year."

This was the final season for five seniors - Paprocki, McEvoy, Trevor Zulkoski, Austin Sayers and Layne Krutz.