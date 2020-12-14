Patriots take down No. 2 BRLD

C-2 No. 3 Clarkson/Leigh could have lost all momentum in Friday night's home game against No. 2 BRLD when head coach Matt Murren received a technical foul late in the second quarter that gave the Wolverines a 16-15 lead.

But thanks to a 3 by junior Kennnedy Settje, the Patriots battled through that adversity and regained the momentum with an 18-16 halftime lead.

Clarkson/Leigh (5-0) rode that momentum into the second half and used a suffocating defense to defeat BRLD (2-1) 38-31.

"We showed grit, perseverance and composure," Murren said. "A lot of different things happen in that game. Honestly, the kids just came out and were able to overcome a lot of different things."

After taking an 18-16 lead on Settje's 3-pointer, Clarkson/Leigh went on a 9-3 run to start the second half. BRLD tried to come back but the Patriots closed the game at the free throw line going 5 of 6 in the closing minutes.

Settje led the team in scoring with 14 points and senior Cassidy Hoffman added 10.