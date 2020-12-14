Patriots take down No. 2 BRLD

C-2 No. 3 Clarkson/Leigh could have lost all momentum in Friday night's home game against No. 2 BRLD when head coach Matt Murren received a technical foul late in the second quarter that gave the Wolverines a 16-15 lead.
But thanks to a 3 by junior Kennnedy Settje, the Patriots battled through that adversity and regained the momentum with an 18-16 halftime lead.
Clarkson/Leigh (5-0) rode that momentum into the second half and used a suffocating defense to defeat BRLD (2-1) 38-31.
"We showed grit, perseverance and composure," Murren said. "A lot of different things happen in that game. Honestly, the kids just came out and were able to overcome a lot of different things."
After taking an 18-16 lead on Settje's 3-pointer, Clarkson/Leigh went on a 9-3 run to start the second half. BRLD tried to come back but the Patriots closed the game at the free throw line going 5 of 6 in the closing minutes.
Settje led the team in scoring with 14 points and senior Cassidy Hoffman added 10.
The Clarkson/Leigh boys (2-3) also played No. 1 BRLD (3-0) but were not as fortunate, losing 73-36.
The Patriots looked like they might shock the Wolverines opening the game on a 10-2 run. But BRLD closed the quarter on a 7-0 run to draw within one point and took the lead for good early in the second.
"That's probably the best team we'll see this year," head coach Jeff Bachman said. "They're really, really good. They have some special players and are really well coached. I was happy with how we competed. We had a great start. We came out hot and played some really good defense to start."
Junior Carter Hanel led the boys in scoring with 11 points. He also grabbed seven boards and blocked two shots.
The Patriots are in action next on Saturday at home against Howells-Dodge.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
