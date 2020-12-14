Patriots whack wildcats

Clarkson/Leigh boys and girls basketball made easy work of Winside in a pair of Dec. 10 road wins.
The No. 3 Clarkson/Leigh girls (5-0) defeated Winside (0-4) 61-21 while the boys (2-3) defeated the Wildcats (0-4) 61-19.
The Patriots girls were hot from the opening tip and led 47-14 at halftime.
"We were able to have a very good first half offensively, putting up 47 points," head coach Matt Murren said. "We did a great job getting deflections and tips that allowed us to get into transition."
Clarkson/Leigh continued to roll in the third quarter, outscoring Winside 11-6. The Patriots added four in the fourth while only allowing one.
Senior Cassidy Hoffman led the Patriots in scoring with 16 points after making 7 of 9 field goals. She also grabbed a team-high five rebounds, dished out three assists and swiped six steals.
Hoffman is averaging nearly 10 points and five rebounds a game through five games.
Junior Kennedy Settje scored 14 points, grabbed two rebounds, dished out two assists and swiped four steals. Freshman Chloe Hanel went 4 for 4 from inside to arc to add 10 points and dished out four assists to lead the Patriots.
Senior Kayden Schumacher scored eight, junior Makenna Held added six, senior Alissa Kasik totaled four, junior Faith Indra tallied three and senior Emily Loseke contributed one. Schumacher went 4 for 4 from the charity stripe.
As a team, Clarkson/Leigh shot 52 percent from the field making 24 of 46 shots. The Patriots went 12 of 20 from the free throw line, hauled in 21 rebounds, 11 on the offensive end, dished out 15 assists and recorded 27 steals while only turning the ball over 14 times.
The boys also dominated with relative ease.
"This was a good confidence-boosting game for us," head coach Jeff Bachman said. "We took care of business and got a nice team win. It was fun to get plenty of guys some playing time and get contributions from a lot of guys."
Clarkson/Leigh led 17-4 after the first quarter and 37-8 at halftime. The Patriots continued to roll in the second half and led 48-14 at the end of the third then outscored the Wildcats 13-5 in the fourth.
Junior Logan Schroeder led Clarkson/Leigh in scoring with 12 points after shooting 4 of 5 from behind the arc. Junior Carter Hanel scored 11 points, grabbed a team-high nine rebounds and blocked five shots.
Sophomore Kyle Kasik scored 10 points after shooting 4 of 8 from the field.
Senior Lance Paprocki scored eight, junior Eli Hays finished with seven, senior Trevor Zulkoski totaled six, junior Kanyon Held recorded two, sophomore Mason Whitmore tallied two, junior Kyan Schnelle added two and junior Mitch Beeson contributed one.
Junior Gavin Novotny, Beeson and junior Jacob Eisenmann all led the team with two assists each. Hays swiped a team-high four steals.
The Patriots shot 25 of 55 from the field including 5 of 16 from behind the arc. They converted 6 of 15 from the free throw line.
Clarkson/Leigh hauled in 35 rebounds including 17 offensive, dished out 11 assists, recorded 13 steals and only committed 11 turnovers.
Winside finished with 24 rebounds, four assists, four steals and 22 turnovers. The Wildcats only made 18% of their shots going 5 of 28 on field goal attempts.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!