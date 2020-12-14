Patriots whack wildcats

Senior Kayden Schumacher scored eight, junior Makenna Held added six, senior Alissa Kasik totaled four, junior Faith Indra tallied three and senior Emily Loseke contributed one. Schumacher went 4 for 4 from the charity stripe.

As a team, Clarkson/Leigh shot 52 percent from the field making 24 of 46 shots. The Patriots went 12 of 20 from the free throw line, hauled in 21 rebounds, 11 on the offensive end, dished out 15 assists and recorded 27 steals while only turning the ball over 14 times.

The boys also dominated with relative ease.

"This was a good confidence-boosting game for us," head coach Jeff Bachman said. "We took care of business and got a nice team win. It was fun to get plenty of guys some playing time and get contributions from a lot of guys."

Clarkson/Leigh led 17-4 after the first quarter and 37-8 at halftime. The Patriots continued to roll in the second half and led 48-14 at the end of the third then outscored the Wildcats 13-5 in the fourth.