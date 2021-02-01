Pats breaks school scoring record

It was a record day for the Clarkson/Leigh boys basketball team on Saturday. The Patriots scored a program-best 86 points in a 86-56 win over Tekamah-Herman in the first round of the East Husker Conference tournament at home.

Junior Eli Hays also had a record night, scoring a career-high 25 points. Hays scored his 25 after hitting 6 of 10 3-pointers.

"We played a great offensive game," head coach Jeff Bachman said. "We did a nice job of pushing the ball in transition, and that led to a lot of really good looks. It was fun to get the first-round win."

The Patriots (9-6) jumped out to an early lead on the Tigers (4-12) right away, scoring 16 points in the first quarter to take an eight-point lead.

Clarkson/Leigh forced 17 turnovers including 11 steals. By the end of the first half, the Patriots controlled an 40-22 lead.

Tekamah-Herman tried to close the gap in the second half and scored 22 points in the third quarter but Clarkson/Leigh scored 21 to keep pace. The Patriots ended the game by going on a 25-15 run in the final eight minutes.