Pats breaks school scoring record

It was a record day for the Clarkson/Leigh boys basketball team on Saturday. The Patriots scored a program-best 86 points in a 86-56 win over Tekamah-Herman in the first round of the East Husker Conference tournament at home.
Junior Eli Hays also had a record night, scoring a career-high 25 points. Hays scored his 25 after hitting 6 of 10 3-pointers.
"We played a great offensive game," head coach Jeff Bachman said. "We did a nice job of pushing the ball in transition, and that led to a lot of really good looks. It was fun to get the first-round win."
The Patriots (9-6) jumped out to an early lead on the Tigers (4-12) right away, scoring 16 points in the first quarter to take an eight-point lead.
Clarkson/Leigh forced 17 turnovers including 11 steals. By the end of the first half, the Patriots controlled an 40-22 lead.
Tekamah-Herman tried to close the gap in the second half and scored 22 points in the third quarter but Clarkson/Leigh scored 21 to keep pace. The Patriots ended the game by going on a 25-15 run in the final eight minutes.
Junior Carter Hanel scored 14 points, sophomore Kyle Kasik and senior Trevor Sulkoski each added 10, sophomores Mason Whitmore finished with seven, senior Lance Paprocki totaled six, junior Logan Schroeder tallied four and juniors Gavin Novotny, Kyan Schnelle, Mitch Beeson and Kanyon Held all contributed two.
As a team, Clarkson/Leigh shot 36 of 65 from the field compared to Tekamah-Herman's 22 of 52.
Hanel also hauled in a team-high nine rebounds and blocked six shots, Paprocki dished out six assists and Hays swiped four steals.
