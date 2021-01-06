Pats defense comes up big

For the third time this season, Clarkson/Leigh held an opponent to 25 points or less when the Patriots defeated Aquinas 44-25 on the road on Jan. 5.
C-2 No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh (11-0) held Madison to 17 points on Dec. 5 and Winside to 21 points on Dec. 10.
The Patriots defense allowed them to capture an early lead after Freshman Chloe Hanel scored the first eight points of the game on layups. It took nearly four minutes for Aquinas (2-8) to finally sink a pair of free throws. It wasn't until just seconds remaining in the first quarter that the Monarchs scores their first field goal.
Clarkson/Leigh forced 18 Aquinas turnovers by the end of regulation.
"I was very happy with how we played," head coach Matt Murren said. "Coach (Nathan) Wall at Aquinas has a very good game plan coming in. They tried to slow down the game a little bit. The kids played great defense. That's one thing we wanted to work on tonight was defense. All in all a good win to start the second half of the year."
Aquinas attempted to rally in the second quarter and went on a 9-2 run, seven of those points came from senior Madison Jelinek.
The Patriots pulled away for good in the third quarter going on an 11-0 run through the first seven minutes. Hanel added five more points in that stretch. She led all players with 13 points at the end of the game.
"That's just kind of how it worked out. We go into every game having the mentality of drive, drive," Hanel said. "That was just all of our mentalities going into this game."
Senior Kayden Schumacher scored 10 points, junior Kennedy Settje added seven and senior Cassidy Hoffman finished with six.
Clarkson/Leigh also dominated Aquinas in the paint outrebounding the Monarchs 31-13.
"When we can get Chloe, Kayden and Cassidy on the floor at the same time in our lineup, it makes it difficult for teams to match up. We have three posts and Chloe obviously runs point guard as well.
"With Chloe, we just have to have her be aggressive. When she's aggressive she's a really good player and does a really good job for us."
Hanel is averaging a team-best 11.5 points a game and has scored in the double digits in seven of the Patriot's 11 games.
Aquinas has been a difficult matchup for teams offensively all year. Despite its 2-8 record, the Monarchs have held opponents to around 40 points a game.
Only twice this season has Aquinas allowed a team to score more than 50 points.
"They rotate a lot. They'll go between a 1-3-1 and man and rotate so frequently," Murren said. "You have to be on your toes and ready to rock and roll. They're a great defensive team. We just had to execute."
Clarkson/Leigh is now 2-0 against Aquinas after defeating them on Jan. 7, 2020, by a score of 39-36.
The game was originally supposed to be a boys and girls doubleheader but the boys game has been postponed to Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Clarkson/Leigh will be in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at home against East Butler.
