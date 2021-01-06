Pats defense comes up big

The Patriots pulled away for good in the third quarter going on an 11-0 run through the first seven minutes. Hanel added five more points in that stretch. She led all players with 13 points at the end of the game.

"That's just kind of how it worked out. We go into every game having the mentality of drive, drive," Hanel said. "That was just all of our mentalities going into this game."

Senior Kayden Schumacher scored 10 points, junior Kennedy Settje added seven and senior Cassidy Hoffman finished with six.

Clarkson/Leigh also dominated Aquinas in the paint outrebounding the Monarchs 31-13.

"When we can get Chloe, Kayden and Cassidy on the floor at the same time in our lineup, it makes it difficult for teams to match up. We have three posts and Chloe obviously runs point guard as well.

"With Chloe, we just have to have her be aggressive. When she's aggressive she's a really good player and does a really good job for us."