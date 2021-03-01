Pats narrowly miss out on districts

Clarkson/Leigh boys basketball was eight points away from a subdistrict championship but a 53-45 loss to Oakland-Craig in the tournament title game in Oakland ended the Patriots season on Feb. 25.

Junior Eli Hays scored 15 points for the Patriots but the Knights had three players in double digits.

"The Oakland game was a great measuring game to see how much we improved this year," head coach Jeff Bachman said. "I was proud to see us match up and battle right with them. Unfortunately, we made too many early mistakes to beat a good team like Oakland-Craig."

Oakland-Craig jumped out to a four-point lead in the first quarter and stretched its lead to nine by halftime.

Both teams scored 10 in the third, and Clarkson/Leigh scored 20 in the fourth but couldn't slow down Oakland-Craig's offense.

The Knights shot 23 of 50 from the floor compared to 17 of 51 from the Patriots.

Senior Lance Paprocki had 10 points, Kyle Kasik and Carter Hanel added seven each and senior Trevor Zulkoski added six.

Clarkson/Leigh opened the tournament with a 52-37 win over Wisner-Pilger two nights earlier. In the victory, Hanel recorded his sixth double-double of the season on 18 points and 11 rebounds.