Property taxes and the bills impacting them

After attempting to work through LB890, Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, the Legislature's Education Committee chairwoman, decided to put the bill on hold. LB723, on the other hand, advances.

The decision to put LB890 on hold was made after strong opposition from other senators. LB890 is based on the "Columbus plan" developed by Columbus Public Schools Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz and Finance and Human Resources Director Chip Kay.

The idea behind LB890: Increase state aid for schools and schools will be able to lower property taxes. A companion funding bill that remains stuck in Revenue Committee, LB891 proposed the idea of repurposing the funds allocated for income tax credits by LB1107, a bill passed in 2020.

“Under 1107, it's an income tax rebate based upon the property taxes you pay to the schools,” Loeffelholz said. “However, (property tax payers)...still have to write the check up front and now all you're doing is getting an income tax...write-off, unless you're able to have funds come back.”

The Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB) came into the session pushing a different bill -- LB723 -- that would have reinforced the LB1107 Refundable Income Tax Credit, as is. LB723 cleared first-round consideration on a 36-0 vote. This vote was given the OK after an amendment was added to keep the program from exploding in cost. The measure must clear two more rounds of debate to pass.

While the mere prospect of drawing on LB1107 to pay for school aid somewhat derailed the legislature’s discussions about LB890, it also threw into sharp relief the juxtaposition of increased school funding and property tax relief in a state where public education is highly dependent on property taxes.

That method of funding schools often ends up disproportionately affecting farmers and ranchers who – especially in rural areas – are often the largest property owners, paying the most in property taxes. It’s how you end up with a school district primarily supported by a dozen ranchers or farmers, Loeffelholz said.

LB890 and LB891 try to tackle that problem by restructuring some of the ways state aid is currently allocated to schools, implementing a long-promised 20% state income tax contribution to schools and establishing a base school aid fund.

The bills also take steps to make sure districts actually lower their levies to provide the promised property tax relief.

Right now, school districts cannot set their levy higher than $1.05. Together, LB890 and LB891 would implement a district-specific levy lid – which cannot be higher than 95 cents – that is determined every year by a formula.

Loeffelholz and Kay said LB890 also addresses issues with Nebraska’s school funding formula and equalization aid.

“We wanted to be able to do both – provide adequate school funding and provide significant property tax relief,” Walz said on Feb. 11 during a morning session at the legislature.

Meanwhile, LB890 received wide support from educational groups, although not without criticisms.

Districts with lots of option students, for example, expressed concerns about losing funding under one of LB890’s provisions. Meanwhile, Omaha Public Schools (OPS) representatives spoke out against the bill and, as Walz pointed out during her comments on the bill on Feb. 10, that’s hardly surprising: The legislature has promised OPS state aid before and failed to deliver a sustainable solution.

Even so, Walz said on Feb. 11, the amount of support shown for LB890 was unlike that for any previous education funding reform. That alone was a victory, she said.

District 23 Sen. Bruce Bostelman referenced education’s lack of support for past attempts on Feb. 11, and Loeffelholz brought it up himself when he and Kay spoke to the Telegram on Feb. 10.

However, the main objection of those who opposed LB890 – such as District 34 Sen. Curt Friesen – seemed to be the cost.

Loeffelholz said he and Kay worked on the Columbus plan, which informed LB890, but left the decision of how to fund it up to the legislature.

Appropriations committee member District 2 Sen. Robert Clements did not seem comforted by that, though, on Feb. 11 and said it’s important for any big funding reform bill to work in synchronicity with the legislature’s appropriations committee.

Loeffelholz and Kay know LB890 and LB981 do not present a perfect solution, though.

"I'll use what Sen. Lindstrom says all the time -- this is not a one and done deal," Loeffelholz said. "It has to be a continuous conversation. That's why we put in there a four-year review. It doesn't have to happen every four years, it just needs to...be more responsive."

Loeffelholz and Kay said they believe the Columbus plan at least gives Nebraska a solid starting point for future discussions on public education funding.

"The end product is a framework that can be used moving forward -- whether it passes or not, they've got a starting point they didn't have before," Kay said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

