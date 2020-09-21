Raikes will bring an independent voice to the Unicameral

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We support the election of Helen Raikes, candidate for the State Legislature in District 23. Rarely has a more qualified, exceptional individual been on the ballot for our District.

Helen Raikes’ priorities are meaningful property tax relief, quality and equitable education, and thriving rural communities.

The Raikes family has been farming in rural Ashland for over 100 years and operates Raikes Beef in downtown Ashland. Helen understands the burden that high property taxes have placed on farmers. She will represent us well.

As a retired professor of early childhood education at the University of Nebraska, Helen has shown her passion for education and for the well being of families.

Her common-sense, thoughtful approach to problem solving will address the challenges we face in Saunders, Colfax and Butler Counties and across the state. We need her independent voice in the Unicameral.

Let’s elect Helen Raikes.

Marcia Pearson

Pearson Farms, Ceresco

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0