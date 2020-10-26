Ramon, Deanda finish in Kearney

Schuyler senior Hugo Ramon had the coaches nervous before the season after telling head coach Rick Carter he was moving to Columbus.
After Ramon wasn't at school the first few days, Carter thought one of his top runners was gone. Luckily for the Warriors, Ramon returned to Schuyler as a Warrior student-athlete where he put together a cross country season that ended last week at the state meet.
Schuyler cross country has now made it three years in a row of sending at least one boy and one girl to the state championship.
"He kind of pranked me a little bit and said he was moving," Carter said. "I hadn't seen him and he didn't show up to school the first few days so I actually believed it. I'm dang happy that he's here though."
Ramon and junior Marisol Deanda represented the Warriors in Kearney this year.
Deanda was competing at her second state championships after placing 18th as a sophomore. She placed 28th this year after running 20minutes 49 seconds, eight seconds faster than her time last year.
She was hoping to place in her second appearance at state, but girls head coach Cortland Cassidy said he was proud of how she raced even without a medal.
"She worked so hard," he said. "To see it capped off and to end the season this way is just so fun to watch."
Even though Deanda was disappointed, she remained positive after the race and said she is looking forward to her senior season.
"I'm really glad we were able to have a season," she said. "I feel like I ran pretty good. I think I was a lot more prepared (this year). I'm really excited for next year. It feels like it's a long way away, but it's going to come really fast. I'm just hoping to place next year."
Cassidy said he believes she can reach those goals next year if she continues to show a strong work ethic.
"Each year she gets better and better," he said. "I'm really excited to see her next year. Just watching the process as a coach is something that I love. She has a lot of heart, and she gets what it takes to be a good runner."
Ramon was competing in his first state championship and finished in 60th place with a time of 18:10.
Boys head coach Rick Carter was proud of how Ramon finished up his high school career.
"I thought he ran a good race," he said. "Our goal wasn't for him to medal or anything. We were just hoping he'd be somewhere in the middle. I think he ran pretty well. I will be curious to see where he stacks for our district. I have a suspicion he moved up."
Carter admitted that he didn't necessarily peg Ramon as a state qualifier in the preseason. The senior had never been before but put in hard work in the offseason that paid off.
Ramon confessed to being a little emotional after the race.
"I'm just overwhelmed by the amount of people that came," he said. "It's emotional for me because it's my very last race. Having my last race over here at state is something I never saw me doing. But, I'm over here."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
