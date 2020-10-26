Ramon, Deanda finish in Kearney

"She worked so hard," he said. "To see it capped off and to end the season this way is just so fun to watch."

Even though Deanda was disappointed, she remained positive after the race and said she is looking forward to her senior season.

"I'm really glad we were able to have a season," she said. "I feel like I ran pretty good. I think I was a lot more prepared (this year). I'm really excited for next year. It feels like it's a long way away, but it's going to come really fast. I'm just hoping to place next year."

Cassidy said he believes she can reach those goals next year if she continues to show a strong work ethic.

"Each year she gets better and better," he said. "I'm really excited to see her next year. Just watching the process as a coach is something that I love. She has a lot of heart, and she gets what it takes to be a good runner."

Ramon was competing in his first state championship and finished in 60th place with a time of 18:10.