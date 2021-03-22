Schuyler Boys Recover to Win SCHS Invite

A first half goal by the Aurora soccer team sent the Schuyler Warriors boys to a 1-0 defeat in their season opener played at Schuyler on March 18. The Warriors recovered in fine fashion two days later to win the Schuyler Central High School Invitational on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Beatrice in the semifinals and a 2-1 victory over Ralston in the championship.

Despite the upset loss to the Huskies, SCHS head coach Lyndon Beebe had a hunch that his team was capable to playing much better.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed with the loss. But we can do much better than what we did tonight,” said Beebe. “We need to get better with some fundamentals and understand what will work for us. We tried to be more of a possession team, and it was fine at times. But we also need to understand that we need to be more aggressive playing the ball up and countering quicker.”

The Warriors had several opportunities to score in the loss, but they often mishandled the ball and were unable to connect with each other for much of the afternoon.

“Some guys are having to play different positions to be sure we can get our best 10 players on the field,” Beebe said. "So, we have to improve some position play.”