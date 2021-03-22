Schuyler Boys Recover to Win SCHS Invite

A first half goal by the Aurora soccer team sent the Schuyler Warriors boys to a 1-0 defeat in their season opener played at Schuyler on March 18. The Warriors recovered in fine fashion two days later to win the Schuyler Central High School Invitational on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Beatrice in the semifinals and a 2-1 victory over Ralston in the championship.
Despite the upset loss to the Huskies, SCHS head coach Lyndon Beebe had a hunch that his team was capable to playing much better.
“Obviously, we’re disappointed with the loss. But we can do much better than what we did tonight,” said Beebe. “We need to get better with some fundamentals and understand what will work for us. We tried to be more of a possession team, and it was fine at times. But we also need to understand that we need to be more aggressive playing the ball up and countering quicker.”
The Warriors had several opportunities to score in the loss, but they often mishandled the ball and were unable to connect with each other for much of the afternoon.
“Some guys are having to play different positions to be sure we can get our best 10 players on the field,” Beebe said. "So, we have to improve some position play.”
In the win over Beatrice, the Warriors scored a goal in the 20th minute by Jose Cruz. Beatrice tied the match with a goal in the second half before Yair Garcia connected on the game winner in the 69th minute to sew up the exciting victory for Schuyler Central. Elvin Arevalo was credited with assists on both of the Warriors goals.
“I thought we really played better than what we did in the loss to Aurora,” Beebe said. We moved some guys around against Beatrice and they did a nice job. We could see that we were passing the ball better than what we did in our first match.”
Senior goalkeeper Yahir Catalan recorded three saves and allowed the lone Beatrice goal to earn the victory in the net for the Warriors.
The championship match against Ralston proved to be a goalkeeper’s battle between Baltazar Hernandez from Ralston and Schuyler’s Catalan. When the teams left the field at the intermission the match was a scoreless draw.
The Rams scored the first goal of the second half when Jeremy McKee connected for Ralston, putting the Warriors in a 1-0 deficit. Schuyler then showed its resiliency down the stretch.
The Warriors scored a pair on a pair of direct kicks. The first came from Jonathan Gonzalez in the 68th minute and the second came from Ivan Perez in the 72nd minute. Perez’s score proved to be the game-winner and gave Schuyler the championship trophy.
Catalan secured six saves to lead the Warriors on the defensive end.
“It was a very exciting win,” Beebe said. “We saw some really good leadership from our seniors, who kept us together after falling behind. We really competed well, and this is the type of win that we really needed. Even though we were down a goal we still believed we could find a way to win and that’s what we did.”
The Warriors entertain No. 10 (Lincoln Journal Star) Elkhorn Mount Michael this on Thursday in Schuyler in a match that is set to kickoff at 5 p.m.
