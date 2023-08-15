The late Jim Kluck loved plants, according to Keep Schuyler Beautiful Treasurer Mary Peschel. As such, the Jim Kluck Memorial Railside Green Arboretum was named in his honor, showcasing local plant life and an old caboose.

"Jim was a local arborist, he passed several years ago but he was very instrumental in the development of this site," Peschel said. "This site is a former railyard, it was cinder blocks, rail tracks, wind would blow stuff around. This was a downtown community improvement project and Jim was instrumental in the development of it because he was a local arborist."

While there have been efforts to keep it clean and presentable, it's a lot of work for a volunteer effort and had been largely left to its own devices. A few months ago, however, Ministerio Cristo Viene Church decided to make a difference that the whole community could appreciate.

"[The pastor] asked if the congregation would be interested in volunteering and they agreed. We're most grateful that they volunteered to help," Peschel said. "It's mostly plants that need deadheaded, old growth that needs to be removed."

Luis Lucar, the local senior organizer with the Heartland Workers Center, has played a big part in organizing this, Peschel said. As a point of contact between the two, a Keep Schuyler Beautiful board member and volunteer in a few capacities, he's been involved in a lot of the effort.

Jessica Ortega, who joined her father and church on this adventure, said the church is involved in a lot of good work around the community like the cleanup effort and a food pantry. She's not sure to what extent, but now she knows it's quite a bit, she said. She got involved when her dad asked her to join him and the others.

"My dad, that morning (we started), he was like 'come help' and I was like 'OK,'" Ortega said. "Before, it was some older folks and I don't know what the situation was but they couldn't take care of it anymore, but the pastor of our church volunteered to take care of it and now we take care of it every Wednesday."

Peschel said for the volunteer cleanup group, the volunteer effort by the church is greatly appreciated as it's harder for them to do the necessary activities than it once was.

"The garden club helped out for a while and there have been different volunteers that have helped but this is the first time we've had volunteers from a church. We're most appreciative because we're old volunteers, they're new blood," Peschel said. "We're very appreciative they're willing to help us maintain this site."