Schuyler Labor Day parade canceled

Schuyler's traditional Labor Day parade has been canceled this year but, according to Director of the Schuyler Area Chamber Commerce Audra Jedlicka, area residents can still enjoy fireworks.
Members of the Schuyler City Council voted recently not to allow the parade after postponing the decision the previous meeting. But, Jedlicka and the Chamber will be offering fireworks around South Park on the Sunday before Labor Day, Sept. 6.
Jedlicka has been attending the annual Labor Day parade since she was little but this would have been her first year doing the Chamber float.
“It’s really disheartening,” Jedlicka said. “We are very excited for (the fireworks). It certainly doesn’t take the place of a parade but at least it is a positive that we can all enjoy and we still hope to have people join us in our community and bring them in.”
Under the current Directed Health Measures - Phase III- parades are not allowed, she said, and the cancellation of the parade will affect local businesses.
“The route goes through downtown and it gives all the businesses a chance to feature their windows and have people notice that. But, it really is out of our control,” Jedlicka said. “We’re just focusing on the positives and just getting through this time of this pandemic.”
Jedlicka said the goal is to stay safe.
“However, with COVID restrictions and the guidelines for Phase III, we are having to follow those and definitely want to follow those guidelines and encourage people to stay safe and healthy until we get through this,” she said.
Alden Kment, a City Council member and finance officer of the American Legion McLeod Post 47, which puts on the parade, said with the COVID guidelines their hands have been tied.
“Well, the governor has not allowed us to have it, so there’s not any decision to be made,” Kment said.
The parade is an annual event everyone plans for, he said, but this year they are like everybody else.
“What can you do?" Kment noted.
Mayor Jon Knutson said he doesn’t believe he has missed a parade since moving to the area in 1990.
“It’s probably like every place else in America - we’re using the health officials’ warnings and being cautious,” Knutson said.
Last year was the 100th annual parade in Schuyler and was Knutson’s first parade as mayor.
“I will miss throwing candy to kids. I know they enjoy that,” he said. “My kids will all be here, they all are graduates, so I’ll get to see my family. That will make up for some of it and, of course, just missing out on the booths downtown and the things that you can do on Labor Day. After the parade there’s usually some entertainment.”
This year will break a tradition a lot of people look forward to, he said.
“If we are in Phase III until the 31st of August, even if it was to change,” Knutson said. “That’s just not soon enough to plan a parade for the Legion.”
Jedlicka agreed, noting that everyone looks forward to the parade.
“It will be back and I would anticipate that we’ll see it in the next 100 years as well,” she said. “It’s been a strong, well-attended parade.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!