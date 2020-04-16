Schuyler library continues services

Schuyler Public Library's building may be closed, but staff is still doing its best to serve customers during this fraught time.
The library continues providing its wide array of books, DVDs and other materials for people to pick up. People can order up to five of anything at a time and White and her team will bring it out to you – while practicing social distancing, of course. Despite the lifting of most late fees, Library Director Jenny White said that people can return books and other materials to the library any time they wish, but the process of returns is a little bit different now that there’s a pandemic.
“(We are) quarantining any materials for at least three days,” White said. “We have precautions. We use gloves, we put them in a dedicated room and we just leave them there for three days.”
For those who are skittish about getting physical materials during this time, the library has ample options. White said that statewide and national databases of e-books and other reading material are available through the library’s website. There’s also a large database for students to use on projects for school.
If people need the internet to do any of these things, White said that the library’s WiFi system is still running for those who need it in their parking lot.
“You can park in our parking lot, or you can park behind our building and the WiFi bubble extends far enough that you can be in your car, you can be distanced from anybody else and still use our WiFi,” White said. “We’ve always had that available, but I think it’s even more necessary now.”
White finds the current situation of her library, and others, to be interesting, a sign that times aren’t going to be some kind of normal for a little while longer. While closed, she’s still at work with future events and installing what will be a series of brand new computers for the library.
But even she finds the quiet to a slight bit unsettling.
“It’s very peculiar,” White said. “Libraries are supposed to be quiet buildings anyway, but the fact that there’s only three of us rattling around the building like marbles, the silence is much more noticeable now. You can (even) hear the vents when they kick on.”
Schuyler Public Library isn’t alone in adjusting what they do in order to serve the community during the crisis, with local businesses and places like the Colfax County Senior Center (also known as The Center) are trying to make the most out of a tough situation. With that in mind, Schuyler Mayor Jon Knutson noted the unique nature of the situation, which has made other institutions change their strategies in order to keep people safe while continuing to serve.
“It’s certainly been a once-in-a-lifetime (thing),” Knutson said. “Yesterday was Easter, and I Zoomed with my kids. I (realized), ‘Gosh, this is weird.’ I’ve never really been part of anything like this, (even though) we’ve had national emergencies.”
While she sits with her other two staff members in an empty library, White will have the opportunity to check on inventory and prepare a series of new computers to be used when the library reopens to visitors later this year. When that time comes, she hopes to see plenty of people, within reason and more than six feet apart.
“I hope there’s a line at the front door,” White said. “Hopefully, it won’t be like Black Friday madness. It will just be opening the doors and saying ‘Hi!’ to faces that we haven’t seen for a while. There’s probably going to be a ton, a ton, a ton of returns.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
