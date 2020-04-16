Schuyler library continues services

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Schuyler Public Library's building may be closed, but staff is still doing its best to serve customers during this fraught time.

The library continues providing its wide array of books, DVDs and other materials for people to pick up. People can order up to five of anything at a time and White and her team will bring it out to you – while practicing social distancing, of course. Despite the lifting of most late fees, Library Director Jenny White said that people can return books and other materials to the library any time they wish, but the process of returns is a little bit different now that there’s a pandemic.

“(We are) quarantining any materials for at least three days,” White said. “We have precautions. We use gloves, we put them in a dedicated room and we just leave them there for three days.”

For those who are skittish about getting physical materials during this time, the library has ample options. White said that statewide and national databases of e-books and other reading material are available through the library’s website. There’s also a large database for students to use on projects for school.

If people need the internet to do any of these things, White said that the library’s WiFi system is still running for those who need it in their parking lot.