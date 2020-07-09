Schuyler Police Department has new K-9 officer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael Martinez, Schuyler Police Department's newly graduated K-9 officer, took a path to the job he called "almost every officer's dream" from a fuel attendant at Hy-Vee to seven weeks of training in Lincoln.

Martinez moved to the community as a young Hispanic-American kid and said the area has changed quite a bit and the Hispanic population has gotten even bigger.

“It’s always been what I wanted to do was to be back in Schuyler. It still feels great to try and help the community,” Martinez said. “I’ve always told my family and friends it would be awesome to be a cop. Growing up, your life kind of flies by, so I didn’t take the steps I needed to right out of high school.”

Martinez said he worked at the Hy-Vee in Columbus for nine years and worked his way up to the meat department. But he realized he wasn’t getting any younger.

“I didn’t have any degree at the time. I went to college to get a criminal justice degree,” Martinez said. “Everybody told me I needed something, since I wasn’t in the military and I didn’t have much to go with, it would help so that they’re looking at all the applicants they can see I at least had something more than just a high school diploma.”

There has been a ton of challenges along the way.