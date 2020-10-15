Schuyler school board: Three incumbents versus three new faces seek spots

“But just be involved and see if we can move the agenda of the school district forward even more than what it has been in the past, hopefully,” he said. “In the process continue to build upon the work that’s been done in the past.”

Mynor Hernandez

Mynor Hernandez, a Becton, Dickinson and Company production coach, has been a member of the school board for the last four years.

He said he is running for the same reason he did four years ago -- he has a vested interest in the community as well as the school system.

“I have kids that go to school,” Hernandez said. “I feel the best possible way for me to contribute is by taking an active role through the school board of education.”

Hernandez, who is from Guatemala but graduated from Schuyler Community Schools, said he has a good relationship with the different cultures in the community.

He wants to continue to work the way the board has been the past four years.