Schuyler school board: Three incumbents versus three new faces seek spots

Editor's note: The Schuyler Sun requested that all candidates provide their own head shots. The Sun received two out of six.
There are three available spots on the Schuyler Community Schools Board of Education and three incumbents are facing off against three newcomers in the upcoming November election. Residents will choose their top three candidates.
Brian Bywater
Brian Bywater is currently the Community Housing Specialist with Schuyler Community Development, where he works to grow the housing stock.
Although he is not originally from Colfax County, he has lived in Schuyler for the last 14 years. His wife is originally from Schuyler.
“I feel that based on my experiences both in being involved in a family with an educator, as well as having kids in the school system, and a business background, I think that’s provided me good experience to go for this office,” Bywater said.
Bywater said the first thing he wants to do is be a good listener and representative of residents within the school district.
“But just be involved and see if we can move the agenda of the school district forward even more than what it has been in the past, hopefully,” he said. “In the process continue to build upon the work that’s been done in the past.”
Mynor Hernandez
Mynor Hernandez, a Becton, Dickinson and Company production coach, has been a member of the school board for the last four years.
He said he is running for the same reason he did four years ago -- he has a vested interest in the community as well as the school system.
“I have kids that go to school,” Hernandez said. “I feel the best possible way for me to contribute is by taking an active role through the school board of education.”
Hernandez, who is from Guatemala but graduated from Schuyler Community Schools, said he has a good relationship with the different cultures in the community.
He wants to continue to work the way the board has been the past four years.
“We did an expansion of the high school,” he said. “We’re currently in the middle of the new addition to (the) high school and then we also acquired the district office building and also I would continue to do the same; advocate for the kids to receive the highest education possible.”
Guadalupe Marino
Guadalupe Marino is a lifelong Schuyler resident who currently works as a guidance counselor at Columbus High School.
Marino said there’s a lot of adjustment required with cultural needs.
“I’ve seen all the changes that the school as a district has done for in a way for the ... new culture, transitional culture as people call it,” Marino said. “I still feel like we’re lacking a lot of ... I’m not sure if it would be understanding or what it is for sure, but to a certain point we’re not meeting the needs of the students.”
She was a student of Schuyler schools and is now a parent. She noted that she is not an expert and if elected there will be a lot of learning.
“I feel like I’ve been a bystander for such a long time,” Marino said. “If we want to make our district better, you know, well it’s time.”
Charles “Chuck” Misek
Charles Misek said he wants to continue to serve on the school board to see projects through and “make sure they get completed.”
A native Colfax County resident, Misek has been in the area for most of his life.
“I was in business for several years myself. I understand business,” Misek said. “A school is like a business, you must … continue to spend the money wisely so that the tax dollars are spent in a good way and make sure the education of the student is being done and getting done like it should be.”
To do that involves placing good administration and other people in place within the school system.
Right now, Misek is retired, but still does a little farming.
Renee Sayer
Sayer’s desire to run for school board stems from wanting to represent the entire community, she said.
She grew up in south-central Nebraska and has lived in Schuyler since 1999. After being in the community for a long time, Sayer said she has seen a lot of changes in the diversity but the district needs to take action to make the school system more appealing.
“Actually this all started about a year and a half ago when I had several individuals that are refugees here in town, that voiced concern about how they didn’t feel they had anybody they could talk to on the school board about their kids and their education,” Sayer said.
Sayer said her job as a family nurse practitioner meant families who felt excluded know her and trust her.
“We need to have a definite increase in the transparency of what’s going on at the school,” Sayer said. “I think we need somebody and people on the board to be willing to communicate more with the public and the community.”
Virginia M. Semerad
Virginia Semerad is just ending her third term on the board.
She grew up in Nebraska on a farm near Monroe and is currently a music director for St. Isidore’s Catholic Church in Columbus.
“I’ve been very, very happy about the education that my own seven kids have received in the school district,” Semerad said. “They’ve been very well prepared for their college opportunities and just starting to be productive members of a society, so I’ve been very happy with what has happened with their education.”
Semerad said she would like to see the same success in every student that attends Schuyler Community Schools.
“I just want to be able to provide the best education for our students and whatever it takes to achieve that, that would be my goal,” she said.
Semerad added she had a bachelor’s degree in music education and has a child still in the school district.
“I really love and appreciate our Schuyler community and our rural Nebraska area,” Semerad said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
