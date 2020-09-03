Schuyler sisters reflect on postponed quinceañera

“She’s the little one, she’s the last one. We wanted it big, we wanted something nice something for her to remember,” Karen said.

“It’s something that when you’re little you dream of with your nice dress, your family all gathered together and having a good time."

Her dress ended up being blue and red.

“I was looking for something else but when I went to the store I just saw the dress and I was like ‘Yeah, that’s the one,’” Karen said.

The family was kind of disappointed they had to postpone Kalani's celebration.

“With all this going on and…then due to not having a lot of people, we couldn’t enjoy with friends and family and having family come out-of-state or from somewhere else to come celebrate her 15,” Karen said. “With all that’s going on, we just want her to be safe.”

Earlier this summer, there would have only been 50 people allowed in the building, Karen noted. There are 12 chambelanes, who makeup part of the quinceañera court and are similar to groomsmen, and she said each of them get to invite their family.

But, Kalani didn’t want to postpone it.