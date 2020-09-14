Schuyler volleyball splits four matches

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Schuyler (3-5) volleyball went 2-2 last week, defeating Boys Town (0-13) on Saturday in the Fremont Bergan Tournament and Twin River (0-7) on Thursday in a home triangular.

The two losses came to D-1 No. 3 Bergan (9-3) on Saturday and West Point-Beemer (8-3) on Thursday.

Saturday

Schuyler def. Boys Town, 25-14, 19-25, 25-16: Boys Town couldn't find a consistent attacker, with no player finishing with more than four kills.

The Cowboys finished with 16 kills as a team and 11 attacking errors. Boys Town also committed 10 serving errors and 23 dig errors.

Archbishop Bergan def. Schuyler, 25-9, 25-13: Bergan senior Lauren Baker proved too much to handle, delivering 10 kills on 13 attempts. Bergan freshman Summer Bojanski also served five aces.

Thursday

Schuyler def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-12: Twin River also failed to find any offense, ending the match with only six kills and three aces. The Titans committed 10 attacking errors,