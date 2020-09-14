 Skip to main content
Schuyler volleyball splits four matches
Schuyler volleyball splits four matches

Schuyler Warriors

Schuyler (3-5) volleyball went 2-2 last week, defeating Boys Town (0-13) on Saturday in the Fremont Bergan Tournament and Twin River (0-7) on Thursday in a home triangular. 

The two losses came to D-1 No. 3 Bergan (9-3) on Saturday and West Point-Beemer (8-3) on Thursday. 

Saturday 

Schuyler def. Boys Town, 25-14, 19-25, 25-16: Boys Town couldn't find a consistent attacker, with no player finishing with more than four kills. 

The Cowboys finished with 16 kills as a team and 11 attacking errors. Boys Town also committed 10 serving errors and 23 dig errors. 

Archbishop Bergan def. Schuyler, 25-9, 25-13: Bergan senior Lauren Baker proved too much to handle, delivering 10 kills on 13 attempts. Bergan freshman Summer Bojanski also served five aces.  

Thursday 

Schuyler def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-12: Twin River also failed to find any offense, ending the match with only six kills and three aces. The Titans committed 10 attacking errors, 

West Point-Beemer def. Schuyler, 25-7, 25-16: West Point-Beemer juniors Jadyn Meiergerd and Katie Reinforth caused problems for Schuyler all match. Meiergerd led the Cadets in kills with seven, served one ace and blocked one shot. 

Rainforth served four aces and recorded three kills. 

Schuyler is in action next on Saturday at the Logan View Tournament 

